City of Diboll allowing payment plans on water bill during pandemic

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) -The City of Diboll had not been cutting off water for non-payment to help during the pandemic, but they’ve decided to revise the policy.
In the previous 90 days the city did not charge late fees and will not be collecting fees for that period. Going forward, normal operation with late fees begins on the August 10 due date.
Customers can request “COVID Relief” but must provide documentation of loss of job, reduced work hours, or other pandemic related hardship.
Customers with delinquent accounts will be asked to work through a process of bringing their utility bill payments up to date. Past due accounts must have an agreement of a payment plan on file. The City of Diboll said their goal is for customers to contact them to work together towards a solution.
If customers elect not to contact the city, service will be cut off on or around August 15.
The changes were decided at the City Council meeting Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.