First Alert: Hot and humid is the name of the game

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Heat Advisories will be extended through 7 p.m. on Thursday for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties as our heat index or feels like temperatures top out in the 103-108-degree range Thursday afternoon.
The heat dome, or ridge of high pressure, will keep us hot and dry for much of this week as it remains locked over the Deep South. The end result is we bake under the hot, July sunshine with not much heat relief in sight, even in the overnight hours.
We are looking at morning lows in the upper 70′s with daytime highs remaining in the middle-to-upper 90′s under partly cloudy skies for the next several days.
The ridge of high pressure may shift north of our area by the end of the week to where we will introduce a 20% chance of showers on Friday as some moisture may try to move westward around the periphery of the ridge.
Otherwise, this weekend will be hot and mainly dry as it will be a typical, mid-July weekend in East Texas.
If there is a glimmer of hope, we are looking at the heat dome breaking down enough next week to allow for a low-end chance of some summer showers to move in from the upper Texas coast, offering some minor relief for a few East Texas communities.
