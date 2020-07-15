Good Samaritans rescue man from a burning truck in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Monday night, a pickup rear-ended an 18-wheeler in Lufkin, catching fire with the driver trapped inside.
Good Samaritans passing by jumped into action, pulling a man from the burning vehicle.
Two of the rescuers who say they were willing to do whatever it took to save a life.
Eric Symank and Tim McCoy were both headed home from their children’s sporting events, Monday evening, when they came upon a wreck on North John Reddit Drive, on the west side of the Lufkin loop.
“The fire was kind of small when we got there, under the hood. And we were both kind of creeping up trying to see if there was anybody in the truck at the time and we couldn’t see them at first,” Symank said. “Then when we got there we both saw him and knew right away that we had to get him out.”
Both men began trying to open the door but said it was too damaged to open. They tried using t-ball bats, baseball bats, and pry bars, but ultimately bent down the door frame.
“The fire kept spreading closer to him and at that point, it was starting to come into the cab of the truck and we grabbed him and started kind of pulling up and was able to get him about halfway out,” McCoy said. “And then another man, I don’t know who he was, he ran in and grabbed kind of from behind, and the three of us were able to pull him off the road to safety at that point.”
Symank said, about 15 to 30 seconds later the entire cab was engulfed in flames.
“You know, in a crisis like that, you’re just doing whatever you have to to help,” Symank said. “It just kind of takes over and you don’t think about the risk at the time, you just know that somebody’s life is in danger. And you know, if not us to help, then who’s going to help him?”
The driver is hospitalized in Houston with serious injuries.
Lufkin Police say the man is in critical condition, but stable.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.