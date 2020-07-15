Webxtra: Lufkin Little League heroes impressed with new downtown mural

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A two month process is done and the members of the 2017 U.S. Little League Champions and 2018 U.S. Junior League champions are impressed.
Members of the team gathered Wednesday to look at the work. Artist Byron Jones started the painting at the corner of First Street and Frank Avenue back in May. The project was paid for through donations from the Lufkin Landscape Task force.
“This was real important to the players and the community to with the way they came out and supported us,” coach Bud Maddux said. “They are the ones responsible for putting this together. It is real nice. The players will have that to look at all their lives.”
Each scene on the wall came from images or shots from the live broadcast as a way to bring the real events of two successful teams onto the wall.
“It is more than a painting,” Charlie Deaton said. “it is all the memories and all the relationships we built together.”
Both teams went on amazing runs in Williamsport, PA and Taylor, MI that will always be talked about in Angelina County.
“It is amazing with just the pride the community has taken in us,” Sam Flores said. “The way we represented the community was special.”
