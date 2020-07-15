No new leads in missing persons cases for Joe Roy McMillian and Bettie Smith

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After weeks have gone by, two families are still searching for answers for a missing Panola County man and woman, Joe Roy McMillian and Bettie Smith.
Panola County Sheriff’s Office’s Deputy Jeff Ivy says there have been no new leads in either McMillian or Smith’s missing persons cases. Both cases are unrelated.
80-year-old McMillan has been missing since May 21st and deputies have not located McMillian or his vehicle, which is a blue single cab 2004 GMC Sierra truck with Texas license plate DMK2975.
The McMillan family is asking anyone with video surveillance pointing towards farm road 1988, near the Livingston-Goodrich area to help in the search.
In a different case, it has now been over a month since 72-year-old Bettie Smith was last seen.
Panola County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ivy says it has been over two weeks since the last scheduled ground search with K9 teams around her home on County Road 158, which resulted in no new updates.
Smith is reported to have advanced stages of dementia.
Her daughter, Tina Waters says she is heartbroken, and she appreciates the residents of the Long Branch community for their help in the search for Bettie Smith.
The family asks for prayers during this time. anyone with information on Smith or McMillian’s whereabouts should contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 693-0333.
