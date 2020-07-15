2 people arrested for allegedly defrauding small East Texas fire departments out of nearly $50k

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas fire departments are out thousands of dollars after a small company allegedly swindled them out of it by deceptive business practices.
Megan Christine Bueno and Chad Oestreich of Winnsboro were booked into the Wood County Jail on Tuesday, July 14. They are each charged with four counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and one count of deceptive business practices. Both have bond amounts totaling $150,000. A third person is named in the affidavits, but had not been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon.
The alleged crimes occurred in Cass County. According to arrest affidavits obtained by KLTV, the pair defrauded the Hughes Springs Fire Department out of $17,800, and the Douglassville Volunteer Fire Department out of $30,000.
According to the affidavits, Bueno and Oestreich were approached by the two fire departments to have fire trucks retrofitted with equipment to help with deep water rescues and other jobs that are damaging to a truck without the retrofitting.
“We did get good references, and checked them out. They had done work for other departments,” Chief William Cates said.
Cates said the money for the retrofitting of a fire truck came to his department by way of a grant from the Texas Forest Service in the amount of $17,800. Oestreich and Bueno and one other person allegedly agreed to do the job, then took the money and the truck, but never did the work.
“They made every excuse in the book about why our truck wasn’t ready when I would call. They would say they had a hardship, or parts weren’t available,” he said.
Ultimately, the work was never done; they were able to get their truck back, but not the $17,800, Cates said.
A similar situation allegedly happened to the small Douglassville Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Alfred Point said that the department was awarded two former Army trucks that the department could fix up with a Texas Forest Service grant in the amount of $30,000.
“They had done some good work for another department we talked to; he had some good products,” Point said.
Truck 1 was to be outfitted with a 2,000 gallon tank and other equipment to get it useable for water rescue and other more difficult jobs the department responds to. The total for that job was $20,000. Truck 2 was going to be $10,000 to retrofit with needed upgrades and equipment.
“We had to pay first, then get reimbursed when the job was done,” he said. “But when I went to pick up the truck, all our stuff was gone.”
The Texas Forest Service was able to confiscate the missing Douglassville trucks, but they are impounded until the case is resolved. Point said the forest service will help them get the trucks into usable condition when that finally occurs, and that the trucks were completely stripped of all equipment when they were confiscated.
In the meantime, Point said the small volunteer-only department, staffed by himself, his wife, their two sons, and two other active firefighters, is struggling.
“We are a small department, and we are almost completely dependent upon donations and fundraising,” he said. “Of course, right now, we can’t do any fundraising because of COVID-19. People are scared.”
Douglassville is still using their original equipment to serve the community. The two Army trucks were to be an addition to the department’s existing equipment.
Bueno and Oestreich are still being held in the Wood County Jail.
