Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE)- Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! After a cloudy start this morning, skies will gradually clear out throughout the rest of the day. A brief sprinkle/light shower will be possible this afternoon but rain will not be long lasting or widespread unfortunately. Hot and humid conditions will continue through our afternoon as highs climb into the middle 90s with heat index values making it feel like 105 degrees or more, so a Heat Advisory remains in effect for the majority of East Texas through 7 PM this evening. Another cloudy start to our Thursday before skies clear out later in the day. Some showers and thundershowers developing in Southern Louisiana tomorrow do have a chance of making it to East Texas before falling apart after the sun sets, but widespread rain is still not likely. Thankfully, we WILL see slightly better chances for some scattered showers on Friday as our higher pressure starts to loosen its hold over East Texas. Our weekend will trend a bit drier with afternoon highs remaining in the middle 90s. Scattered rain chances return for the first half of next week as our high pressure slides further to the northwest. This will allow scattered showers and thundershowers to develop along a sea breeze during the heat of the day and will certainly bring a nice cool down to whoever is lucky enough to see the rain.