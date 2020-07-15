Wednesday’s Weather: Heat Advisory Today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another muggy start, but you’ll notice the breeze again this morning. South and southwest winds will gust up to 10-15 mph at times during the day. It will still be hot and humid with temperatures in the mid 90s this afternoon. Another heat advisory is in effect through the early evening for all of East Texas. Partly cloudy skies are expected through tomorrow becoming mostly sunny heading into the weekend. Temperatures won’t drop much, but afternoon highs will be a degree or two lower this weekend and next week. Slight chances for rain could be on the horizon as we head into early next week.