COVID-19 emergency funds issued to Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - More than $41 million dollars in federal funds will be provided to cities and counties across the state to assist throughout the COVID-19 response. Four areas in East Texas are part of the first round of distributed funds.
Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday his Public Safety Office is set to award federal monies from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
During the initial round of distribution totaling $7 million, four local governments from East Texas will receive part of those funds including the City of Corrigan and Polk County.
“The advantages with this money that is coming from the Federal Government is it’s about what do we need, not, we’re going to give you a grant for it, if you need it,” Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy said. “But what do you need that is COVID-related?”
Polk County is set to receive $72,108. The City of Corrigan slated for $55,146.66; the City of White Oak receiving 11,369.34 and the City of Winnsboro $25,607.01. The Governor’s Office says those funds will start to be distributed this week.
“This is an opportunity for us to create a safer zone, for our residents and for our staff, employees and elected officials,” Murphy said.
She says the monies will be used on multiple projects in the county starting with creating more ways for connectivity with technology in place to keep the court systems moving and cutting down on unnecessary contact in places like jails, the courthouse and other facilities.
“To eliminate the possibility of transmission would be our goal,” Murphy said. “By creating barriers that are not like creating complete physical barriers that nobody can see through, but by creating some barriers where that transmission cannot occur. Then, we are ensuring the safety of everybody.”
She says her office will reach out to other entities in the County, as well, to use the funds for their needs.
“We will discuss it with the hospitals to see where they are, as well,” Murphy said. “This is all a community-type of approach. With schools, what we ask the superintendents to do to is to get together [and] come up with a plan on what they see on how to make education accessible to all children as fair as possible.”
She says the City of Corrigan can decide to use their funds how they choose.
“We will team up with them as much as possible to make sure we get as much bang for our buck as possible,” Murphy said. “I think we have an obligation as administrators and as elected officials to make this a plan that will allow us to maintain safety from this point forward all the way around.”
The Governor’s Office says the funds are authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act. Other local governments who are interested in learning about this program can contact the Governor’ Public Safety Office at egrants@gov.texas.gov or 512-463-1919.
