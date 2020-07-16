East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week all classes of feeder steers and heifer price averages weighing 400 pounds and under saw a drop of 3 to 5 dollars. Feeder steers and heifers over 400 pounds ended 2 to 4 dollars higher, according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
The market's figures for slaughter cows and fulls gave into pressure and ended around 3 to 5 dollars lower. The decrease is being attributed to some drought areas being forced to bring more numbers to market.
The report also says they’re beginning to see numbers pick up but the increasing and expanding drought areas in the grazing country could impact the future market prices.
