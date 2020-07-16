First Alert: Remaining hot with a slight chance of rain returning on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Heat Advisories that are in effect for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties is set to expire at 7 p.m. this evening.
High pressure is still in control of our weather, but we are starting to see the first signs of a pattern shift, one that will lead to some low-end rain chances returning starting tomorrow.
With a disturbance tracking westward down along the upper Texas coast to on Friday, it may provide just enough lift to give us a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon. It should be noted that areas along and south of the Highway 190 corridor have a 40% chance of getting in on a few cooling showers tomorrow afternoon, with the better coverage being to our south and down along the coast.
This weekend will be hot and mainly dry as it will be a typical, mid-July weekend in East Texas as morning lows will be in the middle 70′s with daytime highs topping out in the middle 90′s under a partly cloudy sky. Heat index values will be over the century mark, but should stay just below 105-degrees.
Once we transition into next week, though, the heat dome breaks down further, opening up the door for some low-end rain chances to return to our part of the state. The highest we are going with our rain chance is 30%, which is not great, but it certainly is better than no chance of rain, much like we have been experiencing in the past week. These summer showers will be coming in from the coast along the sea breeze, offering a few East Texans a brief cool down in the afternoon hours.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.