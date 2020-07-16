SFA Volleyball honors Scotty Bailess, hands out championship rings

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Volleyball team came together Thursday night with social distancing to make sure they honored one of the all time greats and celebrated their recent success.
The program unveiled a new permanent display in the corridor of Shelton Gym that honors Hall of Famer Scotty Baliess. The Former Ladyjack played in the 1955 Pan American games and her team helped get volleyball into the Olympics.
Her son was on hand to talk with the team and see the display of his mother’s former jackets and pictures.
“This was so special,” Brad Bailess said. “After she died last year we were looking for somewhere to put her stuff on display. We are so happy that we were able to have SFA step up and help out. When she got honored by USA Volleyball she said her five kids were the greatest trophy she was most proud of and I am most proud of this.”
The current team and recent seniors were also able to get their rings for winning the Southland Conference for a second year in a row. The Ladyjacks have not lost a game in conference since November of 2017. The rings were designed by the graduating seniors.
