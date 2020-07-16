Thursday’s Weather: Another heat advisory today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with some clouds again, but just like yesterday, sunshine returns by afternoon. South and southwest winds will be breezy at times today with temperatures back in the mid 90s. Another heat advisory is in effect until 7pm this evening as the feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits again. A very slight chance for an isolated shower or two sneaks back into the forecast for Friday, but it stays hot and humid for the weekend. More slight chances for rain will return to the forecast for next week.