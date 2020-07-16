What’s next for schools? An information roundup

Districts were first asked to consider their calendars for the upcoming school year. Each district decided what was best for their students. The options were to move up the start date to allow more days out of school due to the virus, keep the start date and build in more time off at the end of the year, or keep their calendars the same. Typically, calendars are voted on a year in advance, so this change is a significant one. Many districts surveyed parents and staff to learn their preference before deciding.