East Texas Ag News: Water absorbs in lawns with soak and cycle method

Cycle then means to water another zone and allow that water that was just applied to soak into the soil. Then you go back to the first zone and soak it again. This may require several soaking and rest periods to apply the needed 1 inch of water per week to keep the lawn healthy while being efficient with water use. So this means that on a given day the same area may have irrigation run three or four times on the same zone to allow water to reach deep into the soil.