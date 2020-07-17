First Alert: Entering the weekend hot, humid, and mainly dry

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A few isolated showers may try to sneak northward from the Gulf coast late this afternoon or early this evening, but most of us will remain hot and dry as the rain chance will only reach 20%.
This weekend will be hot and mainly dry as it will be a typical, mid-July weekend in East Texas as morning lows will be in the middle 70′s with daytime highs topping out in the middle 90′s under a partly cloudy sky.
Heat index values will be over the century mark but look to stay just below heat advisory criteria. While a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out, our odds for coming across a brief shower this weekend is only a meager 10%.
Once we transition into next week, though, the heat dome breaks down further, opening up the door for some low-end rain chances to return to our part of the state. The highest we are going with our rain chance is 30%, which is not great, but it certainly is better than no chance of rain, much like we have been experiencing in the past week. These summer showers will be coming in from the coast along the sea breeze, offering a few East Texans a brief cool down in the afternoon hours.
Outside of any cooling downpours next week, it will remain hot and muggy with highs staying in the middle 90′s under a mix of sun and clouds.
