Texas Department of Family and Protective Services hosts shopping spree for foster kids ‘aging out'

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services knows that high school graduates want a fresh start as they grow up and this includes foster kids in Lubbock, which is why they hosted a "Hope Chest" shopping spree for foster kids to buy items as they approach adulthood.
Sixteen high school graduate foster kids got to participate in the DFPS annual shopping adventure at Target and were given 650 dollars to spend.
"They can get food if they want. Some of them get hygiene items, furniture, anything they could need for their kitchen or apartment," said Melissa Luman, the DFPS Preparation for Adult Living Coordinator.
The kids were paired up with volunteers to walk and up the aisles with to pick out some exciting items.
“I’m pretty excited about the air fryer. I thought that was pretty cool,” said Abby Hyde.
Abby will be heading off to South Plains College and even though she will live at home, she knows she can take these things with her wherever she goes in the future.
“It’s really fun to watch them (the volunteers) make decisions to help them . That’s why we have volunteers. They don’t shop with a family member or friend, they shop with volunteer.”
Melissa says she knows how special it is for these kids to have the opportunity.
"With these young adults, a lot of the decisions throughout their life have been made for them, so just to have that much money to figure out how they want to decorate their house, apartment or dorm room, it means a lot to them."
A lot of community agencies helped sponsor this year's Hope Chest event including Buckner International, Sondra's Song, Child Welfare boards from Crosby, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Potter-Randall, and Yoakum counties, and various local restaurants such as Big Plate.
If you’re interested in being a donor, check out the Hope Chest Facebook page.https://www.facebook.com/hopechestlubbock
