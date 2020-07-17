WEBXTRA: Demolition work begins on Lufkin Middle School campus

It's phase one of the construction project under the district's 2018 bond package

WEBXTRA: Demolition begins on Lufkin Middle School campus
By T'Ebonie Tanner | July 17, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 1:50 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Demolition has begun at Lufkin Middle School on a few metal buildings located behind the school.

This is phase one of the construction project under Lufkin ISD’s $75 million bond package voters approved in May 2018.

Last month, the board of trustees approved the guaranteed maximum price for the Lufkin Middle School bond project at a total of $51.9 million dollars.

Construction will continue on the large two-story classroom wing that will house 7th and 8th grade students, according to an official statement in back in June.

Officials say construction on this phase is set out to be completed by September of 2021

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Work progresses on Lufkin ISD’s new multipurpose facility

Lufkin ISD finalizing construction plans for three major school bond projects

Lufkin ISD outlines what’s next for $75M bond

Lufkin ISD presented information on bond proposal at middle school

Lufkin school board votes unanimously to move forward on building new middle school

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.