WEBXTRA: Demolition work begins on Lufkin Middle School campus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Demolition has begun at Lufkin Middle School on a few metal buildings located behind the school.
This is phase one of the construction project under Lufkin ISD’s $75 million bond package voters approved in May 2018.
Last month, the board of trustees approved the guaranteed maximum price for the Lufkin Middle School bond project at a total of $51.9 million dollars.
Construction will continue on the large two-story classroom wing that will house 7th and 8th grade students, according to an official statement in back in June.
Officials say construction on this phase is set out to be completed by September of 2021
