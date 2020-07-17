WEBXTRA: Technology helps Hemphill nursing home resident attend great granddaughter’s wedding

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been a challenging time for nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents can’t see their families unless through maybe a window, glass door or via video chat. Lavonne Thames, 89, is a resident at the Hemphill Care Center. Her first great granddaughter recently got married. And with the help of technology, not even COVID-19 could stop Thames from attending the ceremony.
As KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas shows us, a collaborative effort brought the wedding to Thames inside the Hemphill Care Center. Tonight we’re going to here from her, her great granddaughter and more on how they made it possible.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.