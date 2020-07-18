3 injured in shooting at Sensation Gentlemen’s Club, gunman at large

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -A search is underway for a gunman who opened fire at an East Texas gentlemen's club injuring multiple people.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 6400 block of State Highway 31 in Kilgore at Sensations Gentlemen’s Club in reference to a shooting call around 4:12 a.m. Saturday.
When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that at least three people were struck by gunfire.
All three victims were taken by private vehicle to a Tyler hospital according to a spokesperson with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say the victims are in serious condition.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.
No arrests or suspect information has been released.
Officials added they are still searching for the shooter in connection to the incident.
Tyler police are assisting in the investigation. The shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as soon as we know more.
