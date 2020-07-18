Mark in Texas History: Lufkin Industries was once cornerstone manufacturer for Angelina County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lufkin Industries used to be the cornerstone manufacturer of Lufkin and Angelina County before a GE merger, followed by the oil market drying up.
It left the company just a shadow of what it once was.
In 1902, it was founded as Lufkin Foundry and is the subject of today’s Mark in Texas History by Mark Scirto.
Lufkin Foundry kicked off operations to specialize in sawmill machinery and locomotive repairs, meeting a huge local need. In the 1920s, it joined the oilfield equipment market.
In the 1930s, it added a trailer division In World War II, the foundry did over 20 million dollars in government business, and employed over 1,000 workers. Eighty-five-percent of its production went to the war effort.
Lufkin Foundry changed its name to Lufkin Industries in 1970, which became a name known around the world. It had three divisions - machinery, trailer, and automotive and industrial supplies. In front of the old Lufkin Industries corporate office is the historical marker, which the company received in 1983.
You can see a good portion of Lufkin Industries just driving down and around Angelina Street in Lufkin. The actual historical marker is at 610 South Raguet Street.
