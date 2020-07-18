NFL teams given Training Camp dates

“I am working on the small things, just route technique and things that I am good at,” Coutee said. “I am Just taking my game to the next level. just getting out here and getting back to the basics. Conditioning, anything I can get my hands on. Footwork. Just getting back into the groove of things. With all this stuff going on it is just really on you to get it done. We are working hard because it is on us and we have to hold ourselves accountable.”