Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather you live: Skies this morning will be clear with temperatures starting in the mid 70s. By the afternoon we will warm to the low to mid 90s with clear skies sticking around. There is about a 10% chance for rain today for Deep East Texas. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with mid 90s and sunny skies. Monday, cloud cover and a few showers will move into our area but temperatures are still expected to stay in the 90s. We will see a very similar pattern for the rest of the work week. Skies will be partly cloudy, temperatures will be in the low 90s, and there will be chance for a brief shower in the afternoon.