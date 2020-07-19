Gov. Abbott: 5 US Navy medical teams being sent to Rio Grande Valley, Southwest Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (News Release) - Governor Abbott today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense has sent five U.S. Navy teams to four locations in South and Southwest Texas to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Beginning today, one U.S. Navy Acute Care Team will provide support at the Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen and four U.S. Navy Rural Rapid Response Teams will support hospitals in Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Rio Grande City. These teams consist of medical and support professionals which are being deployed to help meet medical needs in hospitals throughout the state.