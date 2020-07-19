Grandough Baking Company hosts kids baking camp

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Some East Texas families were able to get out of their homes this afternoon to learn some baking tips and make sweet treats.
Grandough baking company held a baking camp for kids and temperature checks, extra sanitizing, and spacing were the top priorities.
“We’ve got everything sanitized and spaced out, and as socially distant as humanly possible. We’ve got kids gloves and masks, and all the things for them to stay safe,” said Justin Kezar, owner Grandough Baking Co. “Individual decorating packs so they’re not licking icing and doing all that fun stuff and sharing it with each other.”
Kezar said he wanted to host the class to give families a chance to get out of the house in a safe way.
“They get cooped up when they don’t have anything to do, so something a little out of the ordinary that’s not available all the time but just something fun that they can do,” he said.
One mother said she and her daughters were excited about the opportunity.
“Grandough has done a really good job of making sure that everyone is sanitized, we have our masks on,” said parent, Melinda Sullivan. “The girls have had a fantastic time just decorating the cakes and getting out of the house and doing something different than what we’ve done in the last few months.”
Not only was the focus on baking tips, but Kezar said their routine of cleaning and sanitizing between steps hopefully helps kids get used to this next way of life.
“For the younger kids, this is just part of life now. Everybody’s going to have to deal with that. Have a mask and different things. Hopefully not forever, but that’s just part of life,” Kezar said. “So we’re just trying to implement that and maybe teach them some good life lessons as they grow up and learn to deal with the new world.”
The owner said they look forward to providing more classes to the community soon.
The prices and kinds of classes have not been announced yet.
