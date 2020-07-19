Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It was another hot and sunny summer day. Temperatures this afternoon reached the low to mid 90s and skies stayed partly to mostly sunny. There is still a low rain chance this evening. If anything it will be a brief pop up thundershower. Tomorrow, be prepared for mostly cloudy skies, a few showers, and low 90s. More rain is expected for Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday it looks like we will dry out and we will start to see a bit more sunshine. By the end of the workweek cloud cover will return as well as the chance for a few showers. Similar conditions will carry over into next weekend.