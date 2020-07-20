First Alert: Keep those umbrellas handy as tropical downpours are likely this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With this deep moisture overhead, we have you down for a 60% chance of scattered downpours on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. The added cloud cover and scattered rain showers will hold temperatures down into the upper 80′s for most locales.
The rain chances will fall to low-end chances on Wednesday and Thursday as any afternoon shower activity will be more isolated in nature. This will lead to more sunshine and highs climbing back into the lower-to-middle 90′s.
As we head toward the end of the week, though, we will be tracking another batch of tropical moisture that is currently located over Cuba and the Bahamas. This tropical wave will move toward the northwest Gulf of Mexico and bring us another decent shot of rain for Friday.
Once we get into the weekend and early next week, our odds for getting wet drops down to 20-30% as we settle back in to a more typical, summertime weather pattern.
The good news is that we do not foresee any excessive heat this week due to the daily rain chances in our part of the state.
Our rainfall forecast amounts in the next week will average around an inch of rainfall, but some areas could see locally higher amounts given the higher rainfall rates as a result of the moisture-laden clouds that will be moving overhead.
