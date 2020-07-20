First Alert: Tropical downpours will be a common theme this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Daily downpours are back in play for the Piney Woods as we are tracking two tropical waves that look to bring us some decent rain chances throughout the week.
One batch of deep, tropical moisture is sitting right off the upper Texas coast. This has brought us some locally heavy downpours to parts of our area this afternoon, offering many residents a free drink of water and a nice cool down as well.
With this deep moisture overhead, we have you down for a 60% chance of scattered downpours on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. The added cloud cover and scattered rain showers will hold temperatures down into the upper 80′s for most locales.
The rain chances will fall to low-end chances on Wednesday and Thursday as any afternoon shower activity will be more isolated in nature. This will lead to more sunshine and highs climbing back into the lower-to-middle 90′s.
As we head toward the end of the week, though, we will be tracking another batch of tropical moisture that is currently located over Cuba and the Bahamas. This tropical wave will move toward the northwest Gulf of Mexico and bring us another decent shot of rain for Friday.
Rainfall amounts should average around an inch in the next week, with a few spots receiving isolated, higher amounts due to the deep moisture that will be in place.
Once we get into the weekend and early next week, our odds for getting wet drops down to 20-30% as we settle back in to a more typical, summertime weather pattern.
