High speed chase crosses paths with statewide law enforcement attending Sheriff’s funeral; one injured, two arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in the hospital and two others have been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle that reached speeds of up to 112 miles per hour crossed paths with officers from all over Texas, attending Sheriff Abraham Vega’s funeral in Tahoka.
According to Lamesa Police, a Dawson County deputy tried to pull over an SUV for speeding on Highway 87, around 8:48 a.m., Friday.
The vehicle was headed south into Lamesa, driving through residential and business areas, when Lamesa Police began pursuing. The vehicle was reported as stolen.
Police say they drove out into the county and back onto Highway 87, where one deputy was going 112 miles per hour and the vehicle was still pulling away from them.
The SUV exited Highway 87 in Tahoka, and made a turn.
They were met with every police department in the state, attending the funeral for Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega.
A Texas DPS Trooper was directing traffic in an intersection when they went through, colliding with his vehicle.
The stolen vehicle crossed a grassy area south of the High School, made a loop and turned east before crashing into an awning, with Lamesa Police immediately behind them.
The awning tipped and fell onto a Lamesa Police vehicle, while the SUV continued on between two buildings and into a dead end.
One passenger, identified as Detrem Ward, tried to bail out of the vehicle and was run over. Police had to push the SUV off of Ward, and he was taken to the Lynn County Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The driver, Biace Teionna-Lasha Gomez, and another passenger, Camron Deiondre Lee Carl, were arrested.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.