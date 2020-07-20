EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies today and temperatures near average in the mid 90s. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thundershowers this afternoon. Any activity will be hit or miss, but at least a few showers are expected. Chances for rain increase a little bit for the middle of the week. Afternoon pop up showers will be possible but not all of East Texas will see the rain. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s thanks to partly cloudy skies and the chance for afternoon showers. By the end of the week, a tropical wave could bring better chances of rain to the region. Only a slight chance for this wave to develop into a named tropical system, but it should be enough moisture for more widespread rain across East Texas either way.