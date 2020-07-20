SFA men’s basketball ready to show they are still the kings of the SLC

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the first time since March 7 the SFA Lumberjacks Men's basketball team walked onto the floor at the William R. Johnson Colosseum.
On that date, SFA beat Sam Houston 68-57 and celebrated winning the Southland Conference regular season championship. That is where the season would end with the conference tournament getting canceled a day before they were set to play.
“It is exciting to get back in and be around the guys on a social distancing day,” Head Coach Kyle Keller said. “We have our guys split. Half are lifting weights while the other half are on the court and then we switch them. We are keeping only three guys on a basket.”
Monday was the first day college coaches were able to work with their basketball teams under the NCAA summer access program.
“We feel like something was taken from us last year,” Gavin Kensmil said. “We need to get it back for the school and ourselves. That is why we came here.”
SFA was 28-3 on the season and finished with the regular season title. They were in Katy preparing for the conference tournament when the season was canceled. Now the team will need to fill the holes left by the graduation of Nathan Bain, John Comeaux and Kevon Harris.
“We have an edge about us,” Keller said. “We are disappointed we couldn’t finish the season last year. The team that adjust the most will have the most success. We have about 70 percent of our scoring coming back. We lost our alpha male in kevon Harris. We lost two great players in Comeaux and Bain. They really just cared if we won. Who can fulfill that role? That is what we are looking for.”
