Texas Education Agency’s recent announcement has schools re-thinking plans for opening

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Friday the Texas Education Agency announced new guidelines that allow school districts to start the year online only for up to eight weeks.
Each district will choose what works best for their students, and this option has some districts rethinking their plans.
“We’ve got to move forward with something and get something settled in so everyone can begin planning and get ready for the start of the school year that will come with a lot of unanswered questions,” said Les Linebarger, executive director of communications at Nacogdoches ISD.
This week Nacogdoches will start discussing if they will begin the year online. If they do, there are some challenges they will face.
“If a student does not have a device or internet connection, we still need to provide them access to the campus, even if online only instruction, we have to allow them on campus to access that instruction, if we cannot get them a device and/or internet connection,” Linebarger said.
Lufkin’s Assistant Superintendent said that as of now, they plan to have students on campus once school begins.
“We firmly believe, and being advised by some other healthcare individuals, that being on campus is the best place for our students to learn, no doubt,” said Shelly Slaton. “So when our doors open, we will have students on campus. For those families, for whatever reason, that would like the virtual learning option, we’ll have that available, too.”
Slaton said parents need to consider what their children are involved in and how that may affect if they choose the remote, or in-person learning.
“At the middle school and high school level, particularly the high school level, there will be some course consideration, some options that may not be available to a student that chooses to learn virtually,” Slaton said. “Depending on what that course entails or that specific program.”
Linebarger said that they are working to get devices to students who need them and believe they will be able to take care of that part.
“If it is a requirement that they have internet access at their home, that’s where we’ll run into an issue, particularly for students who live in rural parts of the county,” Linebarger said.
Both districts have said whichever options families choose, remote or in person, the student will have to continue with that for the grading period.
Nacogdoches hopes to have a plan announced in the coming days.
