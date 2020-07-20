WATCH: ‘What Would You Do?’ host John Quinones gives behind-the-scenes details on this week’s show

(KLTV/KTRE) - On Monday, ABC’s John Quinones joined Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now to share some details of this week’s episode of “What Would You Do?”
Quinones said this week the topic of bullying will be addressed, with a situation set up in which two sorority girls tell another girl who has Down Syndrome that she doesn’t fit in with them. How did people around them respond?
Also, a woman feeds a child who is from Mexico. In this situation, another person scolds her for feeding the child, and says that she should send the little girl “back where she came from” or into detention. How did those in the restaurant overhearing this respond? Quinones gave us a behind-the-scenes preview.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.