WEBXTRA: SFA men’s basketball coach talks about precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the first time since March 7 the SFA Lumberjacks Men's basketball team walked onto the floor at the William R. Johnson Colosseum.
On that date, SFA beat Sam Houston 68-57 and celebrated winning the Southland Conference regular season championship. That is where the season would end with the conference tournament getting canceled a day before they were set to play.
Monday was the first day college coaches were able to work with their basketball teams under the NCAA summer access program.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked with head coach Kyle Keller about the precautions the program is taking during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.