City of Lufkin sells the Speedarama Raceway property

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is cutting its losses by selling the Speedarama Raceway property which has been left untouched by the city since 2014.
The Lufkin Economic Development Board has approved the sale of the property, and this evening city council will decide on a resolution giving the board authority to sell the property.
“The property was never used, and we took into fact many factors when we made the decision to sell it,” said Bob Samford, director of Economic Development. “Such a topography, the access, the location, possible ground contamination, possibilities it could come from the paper mill that’s closed across the highway. It was determined that it just doesn’t fit into our portfolio of properties.”
The city purchased the property in July of 2014 for nearly $865,000. The offer the city received for the property is around $678,000, which represents about a $187,000 loss in value.
“The board is comfortable with that, we’ve shared that information,” Samford said. “The markets have changed, it just doesn’t fit into what we think we need now going forward in order to bring businesses into Lufkin.”
Samford said the taxpayers will not be impacted, that this is an inter-company transfer. The property was paid for and this is a cash transaction.
“We’re going to take that money, put it into our general fund, and use that, hopefully, for incentives or future land purposes that better fit the cases that we think we’ll need whenever businesses move into Lufkin,” Samford said.
Although the city is losing money on this, Samford said in the long run it will be a smart move. They don’t want this project to take away from future opportunities.
“It’s important to recognize the success we’ve had in the last two years and that this is a strategic move, even though we did lose money on the property, it will be a long-term benefit to the city of Lufkin and all of our taxpayers,” Samford said.
The offer came from the original property owner, who also owns the adjourning property.
