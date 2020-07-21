Confederate statue at Memorial Auditorium divides the community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There have been protests and petitions over what should be done about a statue standing in front of the Wichita Falls Memorial Auditorium.
The Sons of Our Southland is a statue that some believe pays tribute to Confederate soldiers that fought in the Wichita Falls area.
However others think the statue is a symbol of racism and want it taken down and moved to a local museum.
“It’s a lot of different things that tie into it and it does tie into racism so at the same time we just want everything equal,” said Sonya Jones, who is in favor of having the statue removed.
While both sides are divided on most issues regarding the statue, some things they both have in common are wanting to be heard, sharing knowledge and making sure their history is never forgotten.
Both parties are hoping to reach a goal of having 5,000 signatures on each of their petitions.
The final decision on the placement of The Sons of Our Southland statue will be made on July 21 at the Wichita Falls City Council meeting.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.