For fans, fall sports will include face coverings and limited stadium capacity

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Face coverings will be required at Texas stadiums this fall, and capacity will be limited to 50 percent if proper spacing between people is maintained, according to new UIL guidelines released Tuesday.
Marching bands, drill teams and others participating in the event will count toward capacity.
Every other row of seats must be skipped, and seating must be blocked off to maintain a minimum of 6-feet between groups, according to the UIL guidelines.
The guidelines encourage online ticket sales, with programs and paper tickets limited to help avoid the spread of COVID-19. Hand sanitizing and/or hand washing stations must be provided at entrances and inside the facility.
Set times for arrival are also encouraged, with groups limited to 10 people. Six feet of space must be maintained between those groups, and face coverings must be worn by spectators, audiences, fans, and anyone working or volunteering in a concession stand to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29.
Concession stands should avoid leaving condiments, silverware, and other tabletop items out, and offer individually wrapped condiments or flatware only upon request. Dining areas must be cleaned and disinfected after each patron departs.
Seating, handrails, and common areas must be disinfected before each use of the stadium, and walkways must be clear and unobstructed.
KLTV & KTRE Sports and Investigations departments teamed up with texasbob.com to create a comprehensive list of the estimated capacity for each East Texas stadium.
These are estimates only, and each district will determine their own capacity level.
CLASS STADIUM CAPACITY / 50% CAPACITY
6A
- Tyler ISD Rose Stadium 12,500 / 6250
5A
- Longview Lobo Stadium 9,212 / 4606
- Lufkin Abe Martin Stadium 10,467 / 5,234
- Nacogdoches Dragon Stadium 8,000 / 4000
- Longview Pirate Stadium 6,500 / 3,250
- Marshall Maverick Stadium 9,580 / 4,790
- Jacksonville Tomato Bowl 8,384 / 4192
- Whitehouse Wildcat Stadium 7,000 / 3,500
- Hallsville Bobcat Stadium 8,300 / 4,150
- Mount Pleasant Sam Parker Field 8,000 / 4,000
- Sulphur Springs Gerald Prim Stadium 6,000 / 3,000
4A
- Athens Bruce Field 4,000 / 2,000
- Henderson Lion Stadium 5,745 / 2873
- Kilgore R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium 8,000 / 4000
- Lindale Eagle Stadium 8,500 / 4,250
- Mabank Panther Stadium 2,800 / 1,400
- Palestine Wildcat Stadium 8,000 / 4,000
- Chappell Hill Bulldog Stadium 2,500 / 1,250
- Brownsboro Bear Stadium 3,500 / 1,750
- Bullard Panther Stadium 4,780 / 2390
- Canton Norris Birdwell Stadium 3,500 / 1,750
- Van Van Memorial Stadium 5,000 / 2,500
- Gilmer Jeff Traylor Stadium 7,150 / 2,575
- Spring Hill Panther Stadium 4,000 / 2,000
- Pittsburg Pirate Stadium 5,050 / 2,525
- Carthage Bulldog Stadium 6,500 / 3,250
- Jasper Bulldog Field 6,000 / 3,000
- Center Roughrider Stadium 4,300 / 2,150
- Rusk Eagle Stadium 3,400 / 1,700
- Livingston Lion Stadium 3,000 / 1,500
- Wills Point Ken Autry Davis Field 3,000 / 1,500
3A
- Mineola Meredith Memorial Stadium 2,400 / 1,200
- Mount Vernon Don Meredith Stadium 3,000 / 1,500
- Emory Rains Wildcat Stadium 3,350 / 1,675
- Winnsboro Red Raider Stadium 2,000 / 1,000
- Gladewater Jack V. Murphy Stadium 5,000 / 2,500
- Sabine James Bamburg Stadium 2,220 / 1,110
- Jefferson W. F. Lockett Stadium 2,000 / 1,000
- Tatum Eagle Stadium 4,600 / 2,300
- White Oak Roughneck Stadium 4,500 / 2,250
- Eustace Bulldog Stadium 3,000 / 1,500
- Malakoff Tiger Stadium 2,500 / 1,250
- Diboll Lumberjack Stadium 6,000 / 3,000
- Crockett Monte Jack Driskell Stadium 5,000 / 2,500
- Huntington Red Devil Field 1,200 / 600
- Elkhart Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium 1,500 / 750
- Palestine Westwood Westwood Panther Stadium 3,500 / 1,750
- Trinity Tiger Stadium 3,000 / 1,500
- Woodville Eagle Stadium 3,200 / 1,600
- Kirbyville Wildcat Stadium 3,500 / 1,750
- Edgewood I. T. James Memorial Stadium 3,000 / 1,500
- Arp Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium 1,000 / 500
- Harmony Eagle Stadium 700 / 350
- Grand Saline Indian Memorial Stadium 3,000 / 1,500
- West Rusk Bruce Bradshaw Stadium 2,250 / 1,125
- Quitman Bud Moody Stadium 1,200 / 600
- Troup Tiger Stadium 1,000 / 500
- Winona Wildcat Stadium 3,500 / 1,750
- Paul Pewitt Brahmas Stadium 1,500 / 750
- Daingerfield Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium 4,000 / 2,000
- Elysian Fields Jacket Stadium 3,000 / 1,500
- Harleton Wildcat Field 600 / 300
- Hughes Springs Mustang Stadium 3,000 / 1,500
- Ore City Rebel Stadium 2,800 / 1,400
- Queen City Smith-Wall Stadium 3,000 / 1,500
- New Diana Eagle Stadium 1,000 / 500
- Waskom Wildcat Stadium 2,200 / 1,100
- Corrigan Bulldog Stadium 3,000 / 1,500
- Hemphill Hornet Stadium 1,200 / 600
- Warren Warrior Stadium 2,000 / 1,000
- Newton Singletary Stadium 2,300 / 1,150
2A
- Como-Pickton Ron Heflin Field 2,000 / 1,000
- Alba Golden Alba - Golden Stadium 400 / 200
- Bogata Rivercrest Rivercrest Rebel Stadium 2,500 / 1,250
- Cayuga Scarborough Stadium 2,000 / 1,000
- Beckville R.C. Beauchamp Stadium 2,400 / 1,200
- Big Sandy Wildcat Stadium 750 / 375
- Frankston Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium 1,000 / 500
- Union Grove Glyn Johnston Stadium 1,600 / 800
- Hawkins Lowrance Field 1,200 / 600
- Price-Carlisle Arrowhead Stadium 1,200 / 600
- San Augustine Wolf Stadium 1,000 / 500
- Garrison Bulldog Stadium 1,500 / 750
- Joaquin Ram Stadium 1,000 / 500
- Shelyville Dragon Stadium 2,500 / 1,250
- Timpson John Herbert Eakin Stadium / 1,600 800
- Alto Cam’Ron Matthews Field 1,770 / 885
- Groveton John W Reynolds Athletic Complex 2,000 / 1,000
- Grapeland Grapeland Sandies Stadium 1,200 / 600
- Colmesneil Taylor Field 1,000 / 500
- Cushing J F Whitaker Stadium 1,000 / 500
- Lovelady Lion Stadium 1,000 / 500
- Mount Enterprise John Webb Stadium 2,000 / 1,000
- Overton Coach Chester Roy Stadium 1,200 / 600
- West Sabine Tiger Stadium 1,000 / 500
- Tenaha Raymond Jackson Stadium 1,000 / 500
- Burkeville Roy Harper Stadium 800 / 400
- Evadale Rebel Field 800 / 400
- Dewyville Pirate Stadium 2,000 / 1,000
1A
- Fruitvale Bobcat Stadium 600 / 300
- Union Hill Billy Bass Stadium 750 / 375
- Leverett’s Chapel Lion Stadium 500 / 250
- Apple Springs Nelson Davis Stadium 500 / 250
- Chester Aubrey Bradley Stadium 100 / 50
Private Schools
- Brook Hill Herrington Stadium 2,500 / 1,250
- Tyler Grace Clyde-Perkins Stadium 1,507 / 753
- Bishop Gorman McCallum Stadium 1,000 / 500
- All Saints Mewbourne Field 1,628 / 814
- Kings Academy Clyde-Perkins Stadium 1,507 / 753
- Trinity School - Longview TST Field 200 / 100
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.