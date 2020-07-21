First Alert: Dodging more tropical downpours on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of deep, tropical moisture and daytime heating will lead to a 40% chance of scattered downpours forming on Wednesday under a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky. Daytime highs should hover around the 90-degree mark, with those of you that come across some rain being a bit cooler than those that stay dry.
The rain chances will fall off to just 20% on Thursday as any afternoon shower activity will be more isolated in nature. This will lead to more sunshine and highs climbing back into the lower 90′s.
As we head toward the end of the week, though, we will be tracking another tropical disturbance that is currently located over the northwest Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center has tagged this system and has now increased its odds of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm to 40%.
It should be noted that regardless if this system develops into a tropical entity as it near the northwest Gulf of Mexico, we should see another surge of tropical moisture surge inland, bringing us a better than 50/50 chance of rain come Friday and Saturday.
The better rain chances and added cloud cover in the days ahead will curtail our temperatures and keep us out of the heat.
Once we transition early next week, our odds for getting wet drops down to 30% as we settle back in to a more typical, summertime weather pattern.
Our rainfall forecast amounts in the next week will average around one-to-two inches, but some areas could see locally higher amounts given the higher rainfall rates as a result of the moisture-laden clouds that will be moving overhead.
