Food pantries see increased need during pandemic

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Once a month on any Tuesday, families can pick up a box of groceries from the Sabine County Food Pantry in Pineland.
They provide groceries to 450-500 families each month. That includes 15 to 20 thousand pounds a food every month and 100 gallons of milk every week.
“It’s to give back to our community because there was a need to for something in our town, in our county like this,” said Tiffany Butler, the Director of Sabine County Food Pantry.
Butler says they have seen an increase in need during the pandemic. With schools closed, she says many parents are coming to them to help feed their children.
“Usually your children get breakfast and lunch at school,” she said. “And that’s not happening. Parents are responsible for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, everything. And if you have teenage boys, they can eat.”
In response, the Pantry started a kids’ program to include bags of food and snacks for them.
“You get a packet of fruit, milk, cereal, little cans of Spaghetti O’s, Cheez-It, chocolate milk, beef jerky, peanut butter; things that will get them through until momma is there to fix the next meal,” she said.
“If it wasn’t for them, there would be a lot of us without things,” Sabine County resident Karen Crawford said. ”I think there’s been a lot more need since this [pandemic started] because you know people are losing their job or they can’t go to work. And a lot of them refuse right now because of it. There’s a lot of older, elderly people here, and they can’t get out like we can.”
Butler says if you receive Food Stamps, Supplemental Security Income or your children qualify for free or reduced lunches, then you can get food from the Sabine County Food Pantry. If not, they will check your monthly income to see if you qualify.
“There’s no sense in anybody out there being hungry because all they have to do is ask,” Butler said.
Butler says they are still receiving food from the Southeast Texas Food Bank. She says they provide more services than the food pantry, like hot meals for seniors. For more information or if you would like to donate, just head to our website, and click in the Big Red Box. The Sabine County Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m..
