Lufkin ISD: Progress is visible on all 3 construction bond projects

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two years after voters approved a $75 million bond, Lufkin Independent School District continues the work on three major projects.
Construction crews are working hard to build the new multipurpose complex at Lufkin High School.
“You can go by there and see that the foundation is down. You see steel going up, so you can actually see the structure of the building as it’s coming up,” said Kurt Stephens, Deputy Superintendent at Lufkin ISD.
Stephens says things are shaping up at the baseball and softball complex, as well.
“They are working on some roadways and the parking lot. Creek crossing will be between that complex and the football stadium. As well as foundation and walls are starting to go up in the field house,” said Stephens. “There is some foundational work that has been completed at both fields, as to backstops and stands and things of those nature.”
With demolition is underway, Stephens says they will be getting a new timeline on Lufkin Middle School.
“Some of the completion dates were impacted by COVID-19, more so along the line of materials and supplies and being able to get those things delivered,” said Stephens. “Actually, from the standpoint of spring and summer has probably made accessibility by the construction companies easier, just because there hasn’t been traffic of anything they have to work around on the campuses.”
Although all three bond projects are on a different level, Stephens says Lufkin ISD anticipates seeing more progress on all three sites.
Stephens says multipurpose complex should be complete in March of 2021. No completion date has been set for the baseball and softball areas.
