EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A warm start with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies and more showers and thundershowers this afternoon. Temperatures thanks to more clouds and more rain will only reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees today. The chances for rain stick around through midweek, but decrease into Thursday. However, another tropical disturbance reaches the Texas coast by the end of the week, so rain chances will once again increase by Friday and Saturday. Areas that don’t see much rain will top out in the mid 90s each afternoon through the end of the week. Those areas that are lucky enough to see the rain, will see afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s into the weekend.