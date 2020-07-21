Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal public corruption racketeering conspiracy U.S. Attorney David DeVillers says is “likely the largest money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.”
The others charged in the scheme outlined in an 81-page affidavit unsealed Tuesday are Jeffrey Longstreth, advisor to Householder; former Ohio Republican Party chairman and consultant Matthew Borges; Neil Clark of Grant Street Consultants in Columbus and Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group in Columbus.
The men are charged with conspiracy to participate in racketeering and face up to 20 years in prison.
The arrests are related to House Bill 6, the FirstEnergy nuclear bailout bill lawmakers passed last year, court records show.
“Make no mistake, these allegations are bribery,” DeVillers said, adding “This was quid pro quo. This was pay to play.
An FBI spokesman confirmed earlier Tuesday FBI agents were on scene conducting law enforcement activity in the area of Householder’s Glenford Farm in Perry County in connection with the case.
The arrests Tuesday are not the end of the case, not by a long shot, DeVillers said. FBI agents were knocking on a lot of doors and serving a lot of affidavits as they continued to investigate and follow the money.
DeVillers and the head of the FBI Cincinnati Office, Special Agent Chris Hoffman, both made it clear public corruption is a priority of their offices because it violates the public trust.
Hoffman said this is a warning “from city councils to the statehouse - all forms of public corruption are unacceptable.”
Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose both called for Householder to resign. LaRose tweeted it out while federal officials were still holding their news conference.
All of the men were released on their own recognizance after a virtual hearing from Columbus with federal Magistrate Judge Stephanie Bowman in Cincinnati. Their travel is limited to the southern district of Ohio and they are prohibited having contact with anyone connected with the case, obtaining new passports and having firearms. Householder agreed to remove firearms from his home by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Preliminary hearings were set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6.
Householder has served as House speaker since January 2019 and first served as speaker 2001 to 2004.
The FBI launched its latest case against him in 2018, federal court records show, when a “brave” individual came forward.
It is the second time they have investigated him, court records show. They looked into allegations in 2004 that Householder and his aides took kickbacks from vendors and traded legislation for campaign contributions. Householder left office in 2004 when he was term-limited. The investigation ended in 2006 with no charges filed.
State lawmakers and other elected officials expressed dismay and shock at Householder’s arrest.
“Today is a sad day. Ohioans deserve to know that their elected officials are working hard every day so that people in our state can have a better life,” said State Rep. Bridget Kelly, D-Cincinnati.
State Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester Township said he was “very surprised."
“I would encourage everyone not to jump to any conclusions. Don’t pass any judgement until more information is gathered or released, and remember, in the United States, all people are considered innocent until proven guilty.”
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley called for the repeal of House Bill 6.
He issued a statement saying:
“Those of us who stood up to the culture of corruption in Columbus and opposed the HB6 billion-dollar bailout knew it was terrible for Ohio, but didn’t realize how deep the corruption was! We stood up for clean energy in the middle of a swamp!
“Not only did HB6 impose one of the largest tax hikes ever on Ohioans, it repealed Ohio’s renewable clean energy standards—notoriously becoming the only state to ever do so—at a time when renewable energy jobs are the future and a path to better jobs for Ohioans. Of course, the corrupt Columbus politicians put their pocketbooks ahead of our kid’s interests in having a cleaner environment.
“In light of the indictments coming out today, I call on the Ohio General Assembly and Governor DeWine to immediately repeal the most crony corrupt bailout bill in the history of our state. And they should re-adopt renewable clean energy standards as the bare minimum first step to disinfect Ohio!”
Householder is the second Ohio House speaker to come under federal investigation in as many years.
Former Republican Speaker Cliff Rosenberger quit after he was investigated in 2018 by the FBI who looked into his travel and a condo he rented from a wealthy GOP donor.
Rosenberger has said he broke no laws and was not charged. At last check, the investigation remained open.
