Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: The start of your afternoon is expected to be partly clear but later in the day the showers will move in! Rain will be heaviest for our southern counties and it is expected to break up as it heads towards our central and northern counties. A few pockets of this rainfall could bring some thunder and lightning along with it. This wet weather should keep temperatures a bit cooler today, only making it to the upper 80s. Overnight skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the mid 70s. Tomorrow is looking to be a very similar day with partly sunny skies in the morning a showers in the afternoon. Thursday, most of the rain will miss East Texas and we will warm back to the mid 90s. Friday and Saturday, showers will move back into our area for the later part of the day. For the end of the weekend and start of the next work week we will finally start to see skies dry out and temperatures return to the low to mid 90s.