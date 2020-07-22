Angelina County & Cities Health District providing immunizations for children

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As school days swiftly approach, the Angelina County & Cities Health District is providing immunizations for children under 18 years old.
The service is available from now until August 20th. Masks are required, and officials say one parent may bring up to two children at a time.
Drive-up immunizations are offered from 8 am to noon, Monday through Friday. In-office immunizations are offered from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Monday through Thursday.
Officials say that you must call to set up an appointment, and a current shot record is requested at the time of the appointment. For more information and to reserve a time, call 936-633-1431.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.