First Alert: A tropical wave in the Gulf will keep tropical downpours in play for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Thursday is shaping up to be our driest day for the foreseeable future as the rain chances will fall off to just 20%. Any shower activity will be more isolated in nature tomorrow. This will lead to more sunshine and highs climbing back into the lower 90′s.
Our rain chances will then ramp up on Friday and this weekend as we continue to track a tropical wave in the central Gulf of Mexico that has now been given a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next couple of days.
It should be noted that regardless if this system develops into a tropical entity as it nears the Texas coast, our impacts will be unchanged. Namely, we are looking to see another surge of tropical moisture surge inland, bringing us a likely chance of rain come Friday and Saturday.
The better rain chances and added cloud cover on Friday and over the weekend will temper the heat, holding highs down into the 80′s for many locales.
Once we transition next week, our odds for getting wet drops down to 30% as we settle back in to a more typical, summertime weather pattern with daily sea breeze showers being in play each afternoon.
Our rainfall forecast amounts in the next week will average around one-to-two inches, but some areas could see locally higher amounts given the higher rainfall rates as a result of the moisture-laden clouds that will be moving overhead in this warm, humid, and tropical environment.
