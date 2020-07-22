Hemphill City Council appoints interim city manager

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) -The city council voted to appoint Kelli Beall as interim city manager. At the council meeting Tuesday it was decided Beall, the city secretary, would replace Laure Morgan.
A special city council meeting was held on July 7 to approve Morgan’s resignation that was to be effective July 31. She became city manager in April of 1994. Morgan has taken the city manager position in Brownsville.
The council also voted to extend the suspension of utility-related fees another month. The council continues to review the suspension of fees on a month by month basis, which Morgan said was only fair because the city closed its office to the public and urged people to pay their utility bills over the phone or online.
