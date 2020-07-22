KC Royal, former Lumberjack Hunter Dozier test positive for COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Kansas City Royals outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19.
The former SFA Lumberjack will be put on the injury list. The club was set to play their final exhibition game in St.Louis Wednesday night. According to manager Mike Matheny Dozier is back with his wife and kids in Kansas City recovering.
“We spoke last night and he was asymptomatic. Today he started to have a couple more things kick up,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s sad. He’s frustrated as well. A couple of these guys -- they’re not going to shy away -- they’re just angry. They worked so hard to get themselves ready and this thing comes along, even when they’ve been so careful, going to crazy extents to wear masks, to wash hands, to do everything. And it still snuck up on them.”
Dozier released a statement:
“I’m disappointed to say the least. I have been hit with a couple of symptoms that go with the virus, so I need to follow our medical team’s direction, get well and then work on getting back on the field. It’s disheartening because I felt things were going well on the field and I have a good feeling about the ballclub we have.”
Dozier will now have to quarantine for two weeks and then must be free of symptoms and test negative twice before rejoining the Royals.
