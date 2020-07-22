Nacogdoches ISD to work with businesses, churches to provide WiFi to students

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Independent School District is exploring ways to provide students with free WiFi should they need it for distant learning in the new school year.
Nacogdoches ISD is introducing Dragon Connection to businesses and churches. They’re asked to be partners in providing free WiFi service to students with poor connection to internet and cell phone service.
As the school year approaches, leaders are looking for ways to provide online instruction in the event the student chooses it or the district has presented another shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum visits with Keirsten Morris, the digital learning coordinator, on how the partnership will work.
