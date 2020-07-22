SFA’s Carthel optimistic about season with so many unknowns

Carthel said one thing he is excited about is that none of his soon-to-be seniors left after the NCAA announcement of the postseason ban. SFA is facing challenges this year like every team. Earlier in the day, commissioner Tom Burnett said the league is remaining hopeful for a fall football season despite several other FCS level schools moving to the spring. The only one that made an impact on the conference was the SWAC which had several games set to be played across the league. SFA lost their game with Alabama A&M. Carthel said the program is trying to secure another game.