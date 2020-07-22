SFA’s Carthel optimistic about season with so many unknowns

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - There are still so many unknows but SFA head football coach Colby Carthel is remaining optimistic about his team.
Wednesday morning, Carthel’s team was announced in the No.8 spot of the Southland Conference preseason poll. Central Arkansas and Sam Houston took home the top two sports.
SFA won three games last year but has those victories taken off the books after the NCAA and the program came to an agreement following an investigation into faulty reporting of academic progress.
“This time last year I didn’t think we were going to win a game,” Carthel said in a zoom conference call for Southland Conference Media Day. “We were playing really good football at the end of the season. What we saw on the field in Spring ball, we were light years ahead where we were last year at that time.”
Carthel said one thing he is excited about is that none of his soon-to-be seniors left after the NCAA announcement of the postseason ban. SFA is facing challenges this year like every team. Earlier in the day, commissioner Tom Burnett said the league is remaining hopeful for a fall football season despite several other FCS level schools moving to the spring. The only one that made an impact on the conference was the SWAC which had several games set to be played across the league. SFA lost their game with Alabama A&M. Carthel said the program is trying to secure another game.
”In terms of how many wins we are going to have, that depends on how many games we are going to play. It is hard to say we will win 7 or 8 games when we may not play that many,” Carthel said. “You don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring. This situation is fluid. I think you will see a much improved Lumberjack team out there.”
