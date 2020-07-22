Shreveport Mayor announces run for senate

Mayor Adrian Perkins
By Alex Onken | July 22, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 7:55 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is campaigning for a spot in the U.S. Senate.

I’m running for the United States Senate because our country and Louisiana are at a crossroads. Washington’s political games are making us sick. My experience is different than most politicians, and it’s time to take a new road. I hope you will join me, we can get there together.
Adrian Perkins | PerkinsForLA.com

Mayor Perkins is running for the seat held by Republican Senator Bill Cassidy.

Mayor Perkins is an U.S. Army veteran graduate of West Point Academy and served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning the the rank of Captain and the Bronze Star.

Following his stint in the Army, he graduated from Harvard Law School. He was elected as Shreveport’s Mayor in December 2018.

“After leaving the Army and graduating Harvard Law School, I had several lucrative offers at big city law firms, but home was calling,” reads Mayor Perkins’ bio on his campaign site. “I returned to my hometown of Shreveport, where it’s been my honor to serve as Mayor. In my first year on the job, we balanced the budget, lowered crime, and brought new jobs and economic opportunities for our residents.”

The Road

